Odisha Govt files affidavit in Supreme Court over Rath Jatra; Justice Arun Kumar Mishra agrees to hear modification petitions

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Principal resident commissioner Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra files affidavit in Supreme Court that if the Rath Yatra is confined to Puri without public attendance as proposed by Gajapati Maharaj of Puri, the state government will make efforts to make necessary arrangements to conduct the Rath Yatra.

Centre mentions Puri Rath Yatra case in SC, says it can be allowed to be held without public participation.

Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Kumar Mishra agrees to hear modification petitions. Matter to be taken up later today.

