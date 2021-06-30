Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt extends COVID partial lockdown till July 16 informed Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra.

20 districts categorized in group A where test positive rate remains less than 5%. The rest 10 districts grouped into category B where the TPR is above 5%. They are Nayagarh, Cuttack, Puri, Cuttack, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj.

Shops to remain open between 6 AM and 2 PM in Category B districts including Bhubaneswar & #Cuttack districts. Outdoor film shooting to be allowed in these districts.