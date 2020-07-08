Odisha: Govt Employees From Outside asked not to attend office in Bhubaneswar in view of rapid escalation of COVID infected cases

Bhubaneswar: In view of the rapid escalation in the number of COVID infected cases in the State, the Government servants commuting from places other than the municipal limits of Cuttack and Khordha to attend Government offices in Bhubaneswar, shall not attend office until July 31st, 2020. General Administration & Public Grievance Department has issued an order to this effect.

Keeping in view the spread of COVID-19 and with adherence of the guideline issued by the Government, restriction has been imposed on the entry of public to Raj Bhawan. If required, public can contact through Phone/Fax/email.

Related

comments