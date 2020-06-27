Odisha Govt effects reshuffle in in IAS cadre

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government effects reshuffle in IAS cadre. The Odisha Government on Saturday assigned new duties to five IAS officers of 2017-batch.

As per a notification from General Administration and Public Grievances Department, Somesh Kumar Upadhyay has been appointed as the new sub-collector of Titlagarh while he will also remain in additional charge of Executive Officer of Titlagarh Municipality.

Similarly, P Anvesha Reddy has been appointed as the sub-collector of Baripda along with additional charge of Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality.

Besides, IAS officer Patil Asish Ishwar has also been appointed as sub-collector of Balasore along with additional charge of Executive Officer of Balasore Municipality. Divakara TS has been appointed as sub-collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district along with additional charge of Executive Officer of Dharamgarh NAC.

This apart, the state government today appointed Hema Kanta Say as sub-collector of Jeypore along with additional charge of Executive Officer of Jeypore Municipality.

