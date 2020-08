Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt effects reshuffle in IPS level. Ghanashyam Upadhyay posted as IGP, Odisha Vigilance. Satish Gajbhiye appointed, principal, urban police & traffic training institute, Bhubaneswar . Manoj Mohanta posted as SP (I/C) Deogarh, Bijay Sahoo posted as Commandant 7th Battalion .

