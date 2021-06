Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt effects majors reshuffle in OAS cadre. Indramani Tripathy transferred and posted as Director, I & PR, Odisha, Tusar Kanta Mohanty transferred and posted as Director, Land Records & Survey.

Manoj Kumar Mohanty transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government. GA & PG Department, Bijay Kumar Dash transferred and posted as CGM (Land), IDCO, Bhubaneswar.

Ratnakar Sahoo transferred and posted as ADM, Nabarangpur, Saroj Kumar Swain posted as Executive Officer, Puri Municipality.