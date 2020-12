Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt effects major reshuffle in police administration. Nayagarh SP Pratyush Diwakar was transferred and posted as AIG, Headquarters. 2017 batch IPS Sidhartha Kataria was posted as Nayagarh SP. Currently Kataria is working as SDPO, Talcher.Narasingha Bhol was posted as IGP,Sambalpur. At present, Bhol is working as IGP,NCR, Talcher. Sarthak Sarangi was posted as DIG(I/C),Angul. He is currently working as SP,CID, Crime Branch.

Related

comments