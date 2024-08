Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt effects major reshuffle in IAS cadre. Satyabrata Sahu appointed Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department. Surendra Kumar appointed as Additional Chief Secretary of Steel & Mines Dept . Hemant Sharma appointed Principal Secretary of Energy Dept. Bishnupada Sethi appointed Principal Secretary, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare dept. Usha Padhe appointed Principal Secretary of Housing & Urban Development Department.

