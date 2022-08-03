Odisha Govt effected Major Reshuffle in IAS cadre: Arabinda Padhee is New Agriculture Secretary

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday effected reshuffle at the IAS cadre in the state. Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, who returned from Central Deputation recently, has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department.

He is allowed to remain in an additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department.

The additional appointment of Sanjeev Chopra as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department shall stand terminated from the date Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee takes over.

Senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi has been appointed as Higher Education Secretary with additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department was appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department.

The additional appointment of Saswata Mishra as Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department shall stand terminated from the date Bishnupada Sethi takes over.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to Government, Information & Public Relation Department with additional charge of Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and M.D., Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd. has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Rural Development Department.

He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Information & Public Relation Department, Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and M.D., Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd.

The additional appointment of Pradeep Kumar Jena as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Rural Development Department shall stand terminated from the date Sanjay Kumar Singh takes over.

Aswathy S, who returned from Central deputation, has been appointed as School and Mass Education secretary.