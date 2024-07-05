Odisha govt dissolves the committee constituted by previous BJD govt To Supervise Srimandir Ratna Bhandar Inventory; Justice Biswanath Rath to head the 16-member High Level Committee

Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt dissolves the committee constituted by previous BJD govt headed by Justice Arijit Pasayat for opening of Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple. New committee constituted under the chairmanship of Justice Biswanath Rath.

Announcing the formation of a 16-member committee, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said that the Odisha state government has decided to conduct an inventory of the treasures stored in the Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath Temple.

“The new committee is scheduled to meet at the office of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) at Puri on July 6 and take a decision regarding the inventory of the temple’s treasury,” the Law Minister added.

Chairman

Justice Biswanath Rath

Members