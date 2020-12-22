Odisha Govt directs collectors of districts to remain ready with all preparations for Covid19 vaccination drive

Bhubaneswar: P. K. Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare today presided over the meeting of State Steering Committee constituted for Covid vaccination. He emphasised on extensive awareness, proper training of personnel to be engaged in vaccination in the district and block level. He directed the Collectors to be well prepared for the process.

Smt. Salini Pandit, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Odisha outlined on identification of persons to be vaccinated. She also explained on the guidelines for the vaccination.

Senior Officers of Health Department, all Directors, all Collectors, all CDMOs and Public Health Officers attended the meeting held through OSWAN Platform.

