Odisha Govt directed all higher educational institutions’ heads to guarantee a safe and secure environment for staff and students

Bhubaneswar: In response to recent sexual harassment complaints at some universities, the Higher Education Department has directed all higher educational institutions’ heads to guarantee a safe and secure environment for staff and students.

The department issued a letter to the registrars and principals of all state-run, private, and deemed universities, as well as government and private degree colleges, and teacher education institutions, ordering the establishment of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and demanding a compliance report by September 30.

“Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, it is imperative for all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to ensure a safe and secure environment for their employees and students,” read the notification issued by the Higher Education Department.

“To meet the statutory obligations under this Act, each institution is required to constitute an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) as per Section 4 of the above Act. The ICC is crucial for addressing grievances related to sexual harassment and fostering a positive and respectful workplace. Therefore, you are requested to form the Internal Complaint Committee at the HEI Level and submit compliance to this Department by 30.9.2024 positively,” the notification further read.

It is noteworthy that several universities and colleges in the state lack Internal Complaint Committees (ICC) to address sexual harassment of women in the workplace.