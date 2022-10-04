Odisha Govt deploys 230 platoons of police force to ensure peaceful celebration of Dussehra festivities

Bhubaneswar: In Odisha, Dussehra festivities are in full swing. Puja pandals across the state are being thronged by devotees since last Saturday, October 1. Given the rush, the state police have deployed more than 230 platoons of the police force to ensure the five days festivities pass off peacefully.

Odisha- which has a rich tradition of Shakti Puja is now awash with devotional fervour for Goddess Durga who has manifested herself through beautiful clay idols put up in decorative pandals across the state.

Speaking of the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, there are more than 300 attractive puja pandals, set up to re-establish the emotive connection between the deity and the devotees after a two years lull, caused by Covid-19.

In the silver city of Cuttack alone, there are many Mandap that looks lavish enough in having the deities decorated with gold ornaments and the backdrops with silver filigree, which, as per an estimate, add up to about 100 quintals of silver and about 57 kgs of gold amounting to about 85 crore rupees.

In an equally matching spirit, the devotees too have been flocking to the pandals to seek the blessings of the Mother Goddess amidst an aura filled up with chanting of mantras to the chiming of bells and cymbals.