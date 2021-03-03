Odisha Govt credited Rs 101 crore of Post Matric Scholarship to around 50,000 students

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has credited Rs 101 crore of Post Matric Scholarship to around 50,000 students. This was informed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while inaugurating several progarmmes of the SC and ST Development Department through videoconferencing on Tuesday.

The scholarship amount was credited to the bank accounts of the students, who registered themselves on the Odisha State Scholarship Portal. Also, the CM launched a ‘Sanhati Programme’, under which students will be imparted primary education in their mother tongue. Around 1.5 lakh students will be benefitted with the decision. Patnaik stated the learning process becomes better when primary students are taught in mother tongue.

Under the 5T initiative, the CM also launched a ‘Mo Chhatrabasa’ card for students staying in hostels. Around 5.75 lakh inmates are staying at 6,700 hostels meant for SC and ST students. Patnaik further said the State Government has been implementing the ‘Akankhya Programme’ to provide education to the SC and ST students at reputed schools. As part of the scheme, he inaugurated three Akankhya hostels at Brahmapur, Sambalpur and Rourkela. He also dedicated 68 hostels in different parts of the State constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crore.