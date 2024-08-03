Odisha Govt Constituted Task Force For Setting Up Mega Steel Plant In Keonjhar Distric

Bhubaneswar: Task Force Constituted For Setting Up Mega Steel Plant In Keonjhar District Task force to be headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by CM Mohan Charan Majhi today Task force will expedite the process to hold talks with investors for the proposed steel plant in Keonjhar district Since Keonjhar has abundant raw materials (iron ore), power availability & water, CM directed for setting up a mega steel plant in this mineral-rich district Industries minister Sampad Swain & senior IAS officers were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the progress in the state’s industrial sector at Lok Seva Bhawan and suggested giving importance to more employment-generating sectors.

The Chief Minister said that the state government aims to create 3.5 lakh employment opportunities in the state in the next five years.

Pointing out the potential of textile, and food processing sectors in creating more employment, the Odisha CM advised officials to pay attention to how more industries can be established in all these sectors. He also advised encouraging Odia entrepreneurs to set up industries in related sectors.

During the review, the Chief Minister said that no mega steel plant has been set up in mineral-rich districts like Keonjhar. As the district has mineral resources, land, water, electricity, communication facilities and all related infrastructure facilities, CM Majhi directed to speed up efforts to set up a mega steel plant in Keonjhar.

After the discussion, it was decided that a task force under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary would be constituted to speed up the process of setting up a mega steel plant in Keonjhar with various interested industries.

In the meeting, Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of industries, made a presentation about the progress made in setting up industries in various sectors. He said that since 2016, 674 projects have been approved by the Single Window Authority while 989 applications have been received for setting up industries in the state. Out of them, land has been handed over to 352 industries. Apart from this, work has been started for setting up 183 industries while 74 industries have been operationalized.

Similarly, there are 12 foreign investment proposals in the state. Mr Sharma said that efforts are being made by the Industries Department to implement 41 key investment proposals.

The Chief Minister said that there is a huge opportunity for setting up industries in the state. He opined that it is important to speed up all the processes, provide appropriate opportunities to the industrial organizations at the government level and extend cooperation with all the relevant departments of the government to fulfil all their needs.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary Finance Department Saswat Mishra, Managing Director of IPICOL Bhupinder Singh Poonia and senior officials of the Industries Department were present in the meeting.