Bhubaneswar: 50,570 Covid tests done in Odisha on 23 Sept.

RT-PCR: 8445, Antigen: 42024, Truenat: 101

Total tests to reach 30-lakh tomorrow. Positivity rate in State 6.63% till yesterday. Positivity rate in the country (7-day average) 9.2% (HT).

