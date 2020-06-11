Odisha Govt cancelled all pending exams of UG/PG Final Semester/Final Year

Bhubaneswar: All pending exams of UG/PG Final Semester/Final Year CANCELLED in Odisha. This is informed by the Higher Education Department.

This was decided in a meeting held via video conferencing under the chairmanship of Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo with Vice-Chancellors of State Public Universities and Principals of Autonomous Colleges (both Government and Non-Government Aided Colleges) today.

In the meeting, the officials discussed the possibilities of conducting the Under Graduation and Post Graduation examinations. Taking note of COVID-19 trend in Odisha, a majority of VCs and Principals appraised about various problems to be faced for holding the exams. It was decided that no changed can be made to the COVID-19 guidelines as social distancing and sanitization needed to be followed strictly. Therefore, it was decided to effect an alternative evaluation in this regard.

The Odisha State Higher Education Council and vice-chancellors also appraised the Higher Education department that many states have cancelled the exams and come out with an alternative evaluation process in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic further.

Following are the decisions taken by the higher education dept:

All theory and practical examinations of UG & PG Final Semester/Final Year will be cancelled.

Universities and autonomous colleges will follow the evaluation methodology recommended by the UGC for evaluation or final/final semester examination and results should be published by the end of August.

Universities & colleges will follow the evaluation methodology including prescribed weightage for internal assessment and remaining weightage to an average of marks obtained in all previous semesters/years in a particular subject.

Students who consider that they should have got more marks in the evaluation, Universities, Autonomous colleges will hold examinations in November this year and the revised result will be published by December 2020.

Universities and Autonomous colleges where that theory and practical examinations are already over have been excluded for the above decisions. The regular evaluation process will be followed, in such case.

Related

comments