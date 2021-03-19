Odisha govt bans celebration of Holi in public places across the State on March 28 & 29

Bhubaneswar: Holi on 28th & 29th and their related rituals shall not be observed in public places throughout the state. People may celebrate Holi with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads. Collectors/MCs may impose any fufther restrictions.

For containment of spread of Covid19, congregation for celebration of Dolayatra & associated religious and cultural congregations shall not be allowed in public throughout the State. Religious rituals in temples will continue as usual with strict adherence of Covid protocols.