Odisha Govt banned Ganja in Shiva shrines

Bhubaneswar: Odia Language Literature & Culture Department writes to Collectors and SPs of all districts to take necessary measures to stop use of ganja on the shrine premises.

An order has been issued to ban the use of contraband in Shiva seats. The Department of Ordia Literature and Culture has written to the District Collectors and SPs in this regard. The department asked the officials to take necessary steps to ban the use of ganjai in various Shiva seats.

Odia Language and Culture Department Director Phillip Routray has written to the District Magistrates and SPs after Padmashri Baba Balia requested the Government for the same.

The government, move, however, evoked mixed reaction. While some welcomed it, others called it a blow to the age-old tradition.