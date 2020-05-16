Odisha govt asked Centre to suspend Shramik Special trains only for a temporary period due to impending cyclone

Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt has asked the Centre that Shramik Special trains be suspended only for a temporary period in view of the cyclone and not a complete halt to their operation. Odisha govt requests Centre to suspend ‘Shramik Special’ trains passing through its coastal areas for 3-4 days due to impending cyclone.

It should be noted that the deep depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood remained practically stationary during past 6 hours and rapidly intensified into a Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ .

Coastal #Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places from May 18 evening, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on May 19 and isolated heavy rainfall over northeast #Odisha on May 20 says IMD . yclonic storm ‘#AMPHAN’ likely to re-curve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal and adjoining North #Odisha coasts during May 18 to May 20, 2020 says IMD.

As per the predicted path of the cyclone, around 7 lakh people in 649 villages along the sea coast are likely to be severely affected. 12 districts expected to be affected by the predicted cyclonic storm.

