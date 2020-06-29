Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt approves five investment proposals worth Rs 608.79 crore.

The SLSWCA approved five planned projects which included the following:

• In a big boost to the State’s Metal Downstream sector, Ws Reliable Sponge Pvt. Limited is looking at setting up Iron Ore Beneficiation plant of 2.5 MTPA and Pellet Plant of 2.0 MTPA, with an investment of Rs. 250 crore and providing employment to about 250 people

• M/s Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd. will be setting up a Shrimp/Prawn feed and fish feed manufacturing facility, with an investment of Rs. 65.82crore of capacity providing employment opportunities for 700 people

• In the logistics a Infrastructure sector, M/S Sravan Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd. will be setting up a logistics park at Jadupur (Mahakalapada Block) Kendrapada District, with a total investment of Rs. 100 crore and employing around additional 250 people.

• The proposal of M/s Chilika Distilleries Pvt. Ltd. to set up 110 KLPD grain based distillery plant, with an investment of Rs. 99.97 crore and will provide an additional employment opportunities for 170 people.

• M/s SOM Distilleries Et Breweries Odisha Pvt. Ltd. is looking at setting up 120 KLPD capacity distillery (Grain based) unit, with an investment of Rs. 93 crore and it will provide an additional employment opportunities for 126 people.

