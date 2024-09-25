Odisha Govt Approves 31 Major Projects Worth Rs 4,954 Cr To Boost Employment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government achieved a significant milestone today during the 131st SLSWCA meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The meeting resulted in the approval of 31 innovative projects, collectively valued at Rs.4,954.26 Crore. These investments span various sectors and are set to transform Odisha’s economic landscape, reinforcing its status as a leading investment destination.

Furthermore, the approved projects are expected to create approximately 24,162 new job opportunities, contributing to the region’s overall economic development and employment growth.

The SLSWCA today approved a series of projects spanning various sectors, including Mechanical & Electrical Capital Goods, Food Processing, Packaging, Apparel & Textiles, Bio-Fuel, Green Energy Equipment, ESDM, Steel (Ancillary), Non-Metallic Mineral Products (Refractory Products), Steel (Downstream), Plastics, Food, Beverage & Allied Sectors, Agro Processing, Tourism, Power & Renewable Energy and Pharmaceutical. The projects will be implemented across districts such as Khordha, Baragarh, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Puri, Paradeep, Koraput, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh. The total investment of Rs.4,954.26 Crore is expected to create 24,162 employment opportunities in the state.

In the mechanical and electrical capital goods sector, Polimiroir India Private Limited will manufacture, coat, and service industrial steel rollers with a capacity of 3,000 units per annum, investing Rs.128.00 Crores and generating 200 jobs. Danieli India Limited is establishing a manufacturing facility at a cost of Rs.190.00 Crores, expected to create 380 jobs. Parth Electricals and Engineering Private Limited will focus on electrical equipment manufacturing with an investment of Rs.51.00 Crores, providing 145 jobs.

In the food processing sector, Bisleri International Private Limited is setting up a beverage manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs.95.00 Crores, creating 426 jobs. Jay Bharat Spices Private Limited will establish a corn starch manufacturing unit with a capacity of 68,000 MTPA, investing Rs.50.00 Crores and generating 200 jobs. GAK Rice Private Limited is investing Rs.70.15 Crores in a modern integrated rice mill with a capacity of 1,44,000 TPA, providing 95 jobs.

In the packaging sector, Shalimar Glass Works Private Limited is developing a packaging container glass manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 1,09,500 MT, investing Rs.475.54 Crores and creating 450 jobs.

In the apparel & textiles sector, FM Denim and Twills Pvt. Ltd. is establishing a denim textile and garments manufacturing unit, investing Rs.130.00 Crores and generating 4,500 jobs. Tripathaga Textiles will create a readymade garments manufacturing unit with a budget of Rs.53.00 Crores, providing 1,500 jobs.

In the Biofuel sector, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is investing Rs.200.00 Crores in a compressed biogas and fermented organic manure plant, creating 30 jobs. Reliance Bio Energy Limited is setting up two plants—one in Sonepur and another in Sambalpur—each with an investment of Rs.121.21 Crores, providing 138 jobs.

In the green energy equipment & ESDM sector, Surya International Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. is investing Rs.80.00 Crores in manufacturing solar modules and related products, expected to create 769 jobs.

In the downstream aluminium sector, Mogli Labs India Pvt. Ltd. is establishing an aluminium cable and wire manufacturing plant in Angul, investing Rs.65.00 Crores and creating 215 jobs.

In the steel (ancillary and downstream) sector, Calderys India Refractories Limited is investing Rs.698.71 Crores in a manufacturing facility for various refractory products, with an employment potential of 375. Nawneet Marketing Pvt Ltd will establish an HR/CR coil processing unit and tube manufacturing unit in Jajpur, costing Rs.85.14 Crores and providing 227 jobs. GajananPrabhu Saw Pipes Private Limited will invest Rs.80.00 Crores in a spiral welded pipe manufacturing unit, creating 274 jobs.

In the metal ancillary & downstream sector, Neptunus Ship Builders & Recyclers Private Limited is establishing an integrated ship recycling industry with an investment of Rs.934.54 Crores, expected to create 11,536 jobs.

In the plastics sector, Sanyam Tie Up Private Ltd will set up a manufacturing unit for plastic products and recycling in Khurdha, investing Rs.51.00 Crores and providing 129 jobs.

In the agro-processing sector, MaaChinnamastika Energy Private Limited is investing Rs.104.00 Crores in a grain-based ethanol plant, creating 440 jobs. IMFA (Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys) Ltd is establishing a grain-based ethanol plant in Rayagada with a budget of Rs.139.90 Crores, providing 135 jobs.

In the tourism sector, SNM Hotel and Resorts Private Limited is developing a hotel cum resort in Puri with an investment of Rs.212.25 Crores, creating 205 jobs. Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd is augmenting its facilities at ParadipPanthanivas, investing Rs.105.00 Crores for 300 jobs. GM Infra-Tech Ltd is expanding a proposed resort in Koraput with an investment of Rs.81.11 Crores, providing 360 jobs. Crackers India Infrastructures Ltd is setting up a 4-star resort in Kendrapara with an investment of Rs.56.00 Crores, generating 200 jobs. Hotel Sonar Bangla Simlipal is developing an eco-friendly resort in Mayurbhanj at a cost of Rs.51.04 Crores, providing 168 jobs.

In the power & renewable energy sector, Hindalco Industries Ltd is investing Rs.294.00 Crores in a 60 MW captive ground-mounted solar power plant, creating 90 jobs.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Amritash Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. is establishing a manufacturing unit for large volume parenterals in Khurdha, investing Rs.51.85 Crores and providing 177 jobs.

In the infrastructure sector, Bain Global Resources LLP is setting up a private freight terminal under the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Terminal scheme in Sundergarh, with an investment of Rs.68.04 Crores and a potential of 250 jobs.

These projects represent a substantial commitment to diverse sectors across Odisha, collectively valued at Rs.4,954.26 Crores and promising the creation of 24,162 jobs.