Odisha Govt approved swift land allotment for 28 investment projects of around Rs. 588 Crore with direct employment potential of 3245 persons

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy presided over the high level meeting held today which approved swift land allotment for 28 investment projects of around Rs. 588 Crore with direct employment potential of 3245 persons. He directed the entrepreneurs to complete their construction works on respective sites within the scheduled timeline of Industrial Development Corporation (IDCO). He also directed concerned departments to extend facilitating support for early grounding and commissioning of the projects.

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), IDCO, Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh presented detail of the scrutinized project and said that the projects requiring land allotment are mostly MSME units from varied sectors like sea food processing, IT and ITES, automobiles, agro-food processing, tourism, light engineering, warehousing, seed processing and manufacturing.

Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment Dr Mona Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industry Sri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, General Administration and Public Grievance Sri Sanjiv Chopra, Principal Secretary, MSME Sri Satyabrata Sahu, Secretary, Skill Development and Technical Education Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary, Electronics and IT Sri Manoj Mishra, Municipal Commissioner, BMC Sri Prem Chandra Choudhary, Collector, Khordha Sri Sanat Kumar Mohanty along with senior officers of concerned departments participated in the discussions.

Related

comments