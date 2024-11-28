Odisha Govt approved record-breaking ₹1,36,622.24 crore worth of investment proposals across 20 projects

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi chaired a High-Level Clearance Authority meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, approving a record-breaking ₹1,36,622.24 crore worth of investment proposals across 20 projects. These initiatives span key sectors like steel, chemicals, green energy, and textiles, creating over 74,350 employment opportunities.

The state government remain committed to driving industrial growth and building a Vikasit Odisha. Together, we are shaping a brighter and more prosperous future for all.