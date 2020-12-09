Odisha Govt approved construction of two new Medical College & Teaching Hospitals in Kandhamal & Koraput districts at a cost of ₹680 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patanik approved construction of two new Medical College & Teaching Hospitals in Kandhamal & Koraput districts at a cost of ₹680 Cr. The hospitals will give a boost medical education and cater to healthcare needs of the people in the region.

Government of Odisha have decided for construction 100 seated new Government Medical College and Teaching Hospital at Phulabani and 650 bedded Teaching Hospital for new Government medical College at Koraput on turnkey basis in order to improve the medical education and to cater the needs of common people and creation of qualified doctors.

