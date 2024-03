In a major boost to the industrial growth in #Odisha, the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) under the chairmanship of CM

Naveen Patnaik has approved 7 investment proposals worth ₹80,125 Cr. These projects will create over 24,552 new jobs in different districts.

The HLCA has approved the projects in Green Energy & Equipment, Steel, Chemical, Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia, and Pharmaceutical. These projects will come up in Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Bhadrak & Jharsuguda districts.