Odisha Govt Appoints Private Secretaries & OSDs To Various Ministers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday transferred six officers and posted them as private secretaries and Officers on Special Duty (OSD) in various Ministers’ offices.

A notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department of Odisha lists the names and new assignments of the officers, including their previous positions and the departments they will now serve.

List of Officers:-

Pitambar Samal, OAS(SAG), ADM. Kendrapada transferred and posted as PS to the Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Co-operation, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts, Odisha.

Dillip Kumar Mohapatra, OAS(S), ADM, Boudh transferred and posted as PS to the Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Labour & Employee’s State Insurance, Odisha.

Madhusudan Behera, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, W & CD Department transferred and posted as PS to Hon’ble Minister Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Science & Technology, Odisha.

Dr Badal Kumar Mohanty, OAS(S), COO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Khurdha transferred and posted as PS to the Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Odisha.

Sidhartha Sankar Sahu, OAS Gr.A(SB), OSD, Sports & YS Department transferred and posted as OSD in the office of the Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education, Odisha.

Ashish Kumar Bhoi, OAS Gr. A (SB), Deputy Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department with additional charge of Secretary, State Level Advisory Unit (SLAV), Special Development Council (SDC), Bhubaneswar transferred and posted as OSD in the Office of the Hon’ble Minister, S&ME, ST & SC Development, M & BCW, SS&EPD, Odisha.

The orders are effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice, the GA&PG Dept order further reads.