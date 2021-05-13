Odisha govt appeals parents to ask children ,to wear mask during going out

Bhubaneswar : Amidst the scary second wave , the state Health and Family Welfare Department’s Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra have appealed the parents to make sure that there child has worn mask while stepping out as protection against the deadly virus.

In this regard , Mohapatra wrote a letter to the Women and Child Development Department that will issue a detailed advisory for children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating women in the State later and also mentioned that the new symptoms of coronavirus are diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain, etc. in addition to the earlier noted symptoms of cold, cough, fever, loss of smell/or feeding in infants.

Further, on spotting any of such symptoms the children should undergo Covid test and isolate themselves, it read.