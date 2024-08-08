Odisha Govt Announces Major Reshuffle of IAS Officers; Several districts get new collectors

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha’s General Administration & Public Grievance Department issued a notification on Wednesday, announcing several new appointments and transfers of IAS officers across various departments and districts in the state.

Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, IAS (RR-2009), currently Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack, has been appointed as Director, Odia Language, Literature & Culture. He will also hold the additional charge of Director, Odisha Paribar.

Ashish Thakare, IAS (RR-2011), Collector & DM, Balasore, has been appointed as Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack.

Dilip Routrai, IAS (SCS-2011), Director, Odia Language, Literature & Culture, with additional charge of Director, Odisha Paribar, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Bhadrak.

Kamal Lochan Mishra, IAS (SCS-2011), Collector & DM, Nabarangpur, has been appointed as Executive Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.

Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, IAS (RR-2012), Collector & DM, Jajpur, has been appointed as Director, Soil Conservation and Watershed Development, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Bijay Kumar Dash, IAS (SCS-2012), Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, with additional charge of Vice Chairman, Cuttack Development Authority, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Gajapati.

Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, IAS (NSCS-2012), Collector & DM, Gajapati, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Kendrapara.

Swadha Dev Singh, IAS (RR-2014), Collector & DM, Nayagarh, has been appointed as Additional Secretary to Government, PR & DW Department.

Parul Patawari, IAS (RR-2015), State Project Director, OSEPA, with additional charge of Member Secretary, Mo School, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Rayagada.

Amrit Ruturaj, IAS (RR-2015), Collector & DM, Dhenkanal, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Kandhamal.

Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, IAS (RR-2016), Collector & DM, Bhadrak, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Sambalpur.

Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, IAS (RR-2016), Collector & DM, Mayurbhanj, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Cuttack.

Hema Kanta Say, IAS (RR-2017), Collector & DM, Nuapada, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Mayurbhanj.

Anvesha Reddy, IAS (RR-2017), Collector & DM, Kalahandi, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Jajpur.

Ashish Ishwar Patil, IAS (RR-2017), Collector & DM, Kandhamal, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Malkangiri.

Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, IAS (RR-2017), Collector & DM, Deogarh, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Dhenkanal.

Subhankar Mohapatra, IAS (RR-2018), Director, Rural Development, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Nabarangpur.

Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, IAS (RR-2018), Collector & DM, Kendrapara, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Balasore.

J Sonal, IAS (RR-2018), Collector & DM, Boudh, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Jagatsinghpur.

Pawar Sachin Prakash, IAS (RR-2019), Collector & DM, Malkangiri, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Kalahandi.

Akshay Sunil Agrawal, IAS (RR-2019), Collector & DM, Sambalpur, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Nayagarh.

Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, IAS (RR-2019), Collector & DM, Rayagada, has been appointed as Collector & DM, Sundargarh.

Kabindra Kumar Sahu, OAS (SS), Executive Director (Land), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., has been transferred and posted as Collector & DM, Deogarh.

Madhusudan Dash, OAS (SS), Special Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, has been transferred and posted as Collector & DM, Nuapada.

Subrat Kumar Panda, OAS (SS), Special Secretary to Government, Rural Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Collector & DM, Boudh.

These appointments have been made under the powers conferred by section 14(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and signed by Additional Secretary to Government Manoj Kumar Mohanty,