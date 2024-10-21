Odisha Govt announces 3% DA hike for govt employees

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt announces 3% dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced the decission.

As a result, the DA of government employees increased from 50 per cent to 53 per cent. It will come into effect on a rolling basis from July 2024. This increased dearness allowance will be available in cash form in this October salary.

Apart from this, the TI of pensioners has also increased by three per cent, which will be reflected in their October pension.