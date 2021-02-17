Odisha Govt announced Rs 200 crore Development Package for Maa Samaleswari Temple

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt announced Samaleswari Temple Area Management & Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) plan to offer divine experience to tourists & devotees. The project to be carried out under MoSarkar5T, will focus on beautification of temple & economic development of local people.

As part of the project, ₹200 Cr will be spent during 2021-22 to develop 108 acres of land in & around Maa Samaleswari Temple. The project will include development of amenities for devotees inside the 12 acre temple premises and development of four tall heritage welcome gates.

