Odisha Governor,CM Naveen Patnaik,Dharmendra Pradhan mourn Padma Shri D. Prakash Rao’s demise

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal mourns the sad demise of noted social activist Padma Shri D. Prakash Rao. Tweets ‘’He will always be remembered for his selfless service in transforming the lives of thousands of poor kids through his school ‘Asha o Ashwasana’.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoles demise of Padma Shri D. Prakash Rao. “The Good Samaritan will always be remembered for his dedication to uplift the lives of children through education. My thoughts & prayers with the bereaved family members. RIP,” Patnaik tweets.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoles the demise of eminent social worker Padma Shri D. Prakash Rao. Rao will always be an inspiration for Odias for his relentless efforts & dedication in working for welfare of the poor & downtrodden, Pradhan mentions in his Twitter handle.

