Odisha Governor Visits AMRI to observe World Health Day

Bhubaneswar : His Excellency Prof Ganeshi Lal, the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, visited AMRI Hospital, Bhubaneswar on the occasion of World Health Day on Friday, 7th April, 2023, to interact with doctors and other healthcare workers, as part of a special visit to leading hospitals in the city.

During his 30-minute stay, the Hon’ble Governor met with senior consultants, including Dr JK Padhi, Dr Amit Jaiswal, Dr Sunil Das, Dr JN Pattnaik, Dr Sharat Behera, Dr Manas Pradhan, Dr Harpreet Kaur, Dr PR Bhuyan, and Dr Jagdish Rath. Dr Siddharth Mishra, the Medical Superintendent of AMRI Bhubaneswar, briefed His Excellency about the hospital’s services and facilities and introduced him to the senior consultants and others present.

Dr Rath, Consultant, Critical Care, also updated His Excellency about the latest clinical developments of AMRI Hospitals, Bhubaneswar. The Hon’ble Governor praised the medical fraternity, along with the services, advanced facilities, and clinical excellence at AMRI Hospitals. His Excellency also interacted with senior management officials of the hospital, who were present at the meeting.