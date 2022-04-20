Odisha Governor Released Diamond Jubilee Special Cover And Picture Post Cards At Sainik School Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As part of Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Sainik School Bhubaneswar a ‘Special Cover and Picture Post Cards’ release Ceremony was organized. His execellency, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and on his arrival he was received by a spectacular Guard of Honour by the Sainik School Cadets.

Later in an impressive ceremony at Vivekananda Hall of the School, the Chief Guest released the Special Cover & Post Cards and witnessed a colourfull Cultural programme presented by Sainik School Cadets and tiny tots of Bal Sainik Public School. The Chief Guest also interacted with the cadets at an Art and Science Exhibition organized at the School.

In his address to the Cadets he appreciated the activities of the school and advised them to aim high, inculcate noble qualities and grow as noble citizens by making best use of the resources made available at the school. He also invoked them to join the Armed Forces in large number and serve the nation.

Gp Capt S Dominic Rayan, Principal, Col Balu Bharath, the designate Principal, Cdr Pritika Sharma, Administrative Officer, Cdr Usha Sangwan, Vice Principal, Shri B Pradhan, Sr.Master extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest. The other distinguished Guests of Honour present at the ceremony were Lt Gen JK Mohanty, Air Marshal JN Burma, Director Postal Region, HQ Region, Shri Hardman Singh, President OBA, Cdr D Swain, Secretary OBA, Col DD Swain, Shri Amitav Swain, Shri Pritish Basa, Shri Tarun Mohanty, Shri Satya Mohanty, other officials of the OBA, Govt . Officials, Staff and Cadets.

