Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, in his address to the assembly, stated that state will introduce a new education policy in line with the NEP

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, in his address to the assembly, stated that Odisha will introduce a new education policy in line with the NEP.

Das mentioned that the government will provide career counselling starting from Class 9 and also announced the upcoming implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the state. Additionally, the governor declared the appointment of 3,000 new doctors and emphasized the government’s commitment to avoiding grudges, hatred, ego, and revenge.

The Governor affirmed the government’s dedication to the all-encompassing development of the state, with Odia Asmita as the central focus. “The state government is devoted to transparent governance. My government will fill 1.5 lakh vacant positions fairly and transparently, with 65,000 of those to be appointed in the next two years,” he said.

He discussed the construction of 10 lakh houses in rural areas and 5 lakh houses in urban areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. “The government will set up counselling centres in schools and begin career counselling from Class IX. A new sports policy will be introduced, aimed at providing infrastructure for athletes from the village level and creating a supportive ecosystem,” the Governor announced in the state assembly.

He confirmed that the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which offers health assurance to all eligible beneficiaries, ensuring critical financial protection and access to quality healthcare, will be implemented in Odisha.

Furthermore, he outlined the BJP government’s strategy to empower local tribal communities through sustainable tourism by establishing Eco-Tourist Hubs and Homestays in villages, thus promoting cultural exchange and economic growth. “A wildlife tourism circuit will be developed by connecting national parks and sanctuaries, attracting wildlife enthusiasts and fostering conservation. To boost beach tourism, the government will create a coastal circuit linking all the beaches.”

The Governor said that Library on Wheels (LoW) will be introduced to bring libraries to tribal students and improve access to educational resources. “My government will establish Odia Samudaya Bhawans in all major metro and other important cities across India.”

He further said that a “Senior Citizen First” policy will be adopted across all state government schemes, ensuring that the elderly receive priority in benefits and service delivery.