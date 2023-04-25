Odisha Governor Prof Ganesh Lal Visits KISS

Bhubaneswar: Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal and National Executive Member of RSS Indresh Kumar on Tuesday visited the KISS campus and encouraged the students to foster deep bonding with the motherland, spread the message of unity and brotherhood to build a strong India.

The Odisha Governor praised Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS for promoting the concept of love and respect for all. He said KISS not only gives education to the tribal students but protects them from negative forces. He asked students to be true Indians to uphold the cherished values and principles of this nation.

Indresh Kumar sought to instill a sense of patriotism among the students and develop a love for nature through a unique presentation that was interactive and engaging at the same time. He also praised the efforts of Dr Samanta and KIIT-KISS in shaping a bright and prosperous future for the tribal students and the tribal families.

He said KISS is spreading the wonderful philosophy of promoting cleanliness, discipline, amity, and togetherness and developing among them a positive attitude towards life.

He said, this country belongs to the tribals. “We were tribals, we are tribals and we feel proud to be tribals. We are all one”. Calling upon the students to follow the principles of ‘nation first, nation always, nation last’, he said that by fostering this mindset, this country can be made stronger and more prosperous. In this regard, he reminded the students of the importance of mother and motherland which has solutions to all problems in life.

Dr Samanta said this is the second visit of Indresh Kumar to the KISS campus and said the tenets of KISS align with RSS in matters of promoting disciplines, being self-dependent, serving the community and the nation and believing in the principles of selfless service.

Spiritual leader Baba Rama Narayan Das also graced the occasion along with KISS Vice Chancellor Prof Deepak Kumar Behera.