Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal extends tenure of vice-chancellors of 6 Universities. Tenure of vice-chancellors extended by 3 months

Vice-chancellors of 6 Universities:

-Gangadhar Meher University

-Fakir Mohan University

-North Odisha University

-Utkal University

-Khallikote University

-Rama Devi Women’s University

