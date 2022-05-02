Odisha government’s Mo College Abhijan, 19 institutes receive grant worth Rs 2.4 crore

The colleges which have received grant are BJB Autonomous College Bhubaneswar, Kishore Nagar Degree College (Angul), Remuna Degree College Balasore, Salipur Autonomous College Cuttack, Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College Cuttack, Biren Mitra Memorial Women’s College Cuttack, Ravenshaw University Cuttack, Ramjee Degree Mahavidyalaya Ganjam, Paradeep Degree College Jagatsinghpur, Dharmasala Mahila Degree Mahavidyalaya Jajpur, Baruneswar Mahavidyalaya Jajpur, Women’s Degree College Jharsuguda, Laxmikanta Degree College Mayurbhanj, Basudev Godavari Degree College Sambalpur, Kantabanji Vocational Degree College Bolangir, Naktideul College Sambalpur, Govt. Autonomous College Rourkela, Balanga College Puri, and Bishnu Samataray College Jajpur.

Expressing happiness at the release of matching grant for the said institutions, Akash Dasnayak, Chairperson Mo College states “Mo College is a truly unique programme envisioned by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. I express my deep gratitude to him for the release of matching grants which will help expedite development works in the colleges and universities thus benefiting generations of students to come. On behalf of Mo College, I thank the magnanimous alumni who have contributed on their part to their alma mater.”

The development projects of the institutions include construction of new classrooms, seminar halls, libraries, playground and sports infra work, building smart classrooms, purchase of books and book shelves, construction of college gate and beautification, construction of open stage, renovation of infrastructure, development of botanical garden and plantation, development of library management system, purchase of library and seminar books.