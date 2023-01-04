Odisha governments collection of Total revenue has grown around 5.6% over corresponding period of last FY

Bhubaneswar : Total revenue collection of Odisha has grown around 5.6% over corresponding period of last FY.

Besides, the revenue generation from own tax sources increased by 13.51% with a total collection of around Rs.32,029 Cr by the end of Dec, compared to last year’s collection of Rs.28,216 cr.

Similarly, the revenue generation from non-tax sources grew around 1.17% by end of Dec- 2022 in comparison to the corresponding period of the last year with a total collection of around at Rs.63523 cr.

Accordingly, the total revenue generation from both the sources by end of December 2022 has increased around 5.6% over the corresponding period of last fiscal. In real terms, the total revenue has touched Rs.101119cr by end last year.

Reviewing fiscal performances of various Depts, Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra directed to avoid parking of funds at the bank account of the implementing agencies so that actual expenditure would be reflected on the common treasury portal.