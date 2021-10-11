Odisha government to modify employees’ State Insurance Medical Service Rules 2014

Bhubaneswar : Odisha government to modify method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service in Odisha Employees’ State Insurance Medical Service Rules, 2014. Besides, it has been decided to withdraw of the Level-I and Level-II grades of Joint Director so as to enable them to avail promotional opportunities at par with their counterparts in Health & Family Welfare Department to the next higher grades as well as for regulations of their service conditions to provide thereby better healthcare to the Industrial workers across the State under ESI scheme.

