Odisha Government to Host Roadshow in Delhi Ahead of Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, Welcoming 34 Countries

The Government of Odisha will host the first roadshow for “Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha 2025” in New Delhi, attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. This event, designed to generate excitement for the January 28-29, 2025, conclave in Bhubaneswar, features banners across the city, especially at the airport, celebrating the initiative.

Representatives from 34 countries, including Indonesia and the USA, and 9 foreign associations will participate, highlighting Odisha’s growing global presence. Minister Sampad Chandra Swain emphasized the event’s role in attracting investment and enhancing industrial growth. The day will include meetings with ambassadors and industry leaders, culminating in an interactive session on infrastructure and collaboration, positioning Odisha as a key business hub.