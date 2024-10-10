Odisha Government to Extend Free Rice Supply Until December 2028

Following the Union Cabinet’s approval to continue supplying free fortified rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) from July 2024 to December 2028, the Odisha government has decided to extend the supply in the state. Food Suppliers Minister Krushna Chandra Patra expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this development.

Minister Patra noted that Odisha will also provide free fortified rice through its own scheme. Currently, the E-KYC verification process for ration cards is underway, with approximately 2.30 crore verifications completed so far. He expects the remaining one crore verifications to be finished within 15-20 days, after which new ration cards will be issued.

Patra emphasized that the E-KYC process will continue until every applicant is verified, helping to identify and eliminate false ration cards while ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive support.