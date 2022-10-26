Odisha government to establish 306 new PHCs across the state

Bhubaneswar : Odisha government is all set to establish as many as 306 new Public Health Centers (PHCs) across the state.

Besides, the state health department has decided to set up 20 Community Health Centers (CHCs) and 12 more sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs) in phases.

The Department on Wednesday announced the decision in this connection.

Health & Family Welfare Department tweeted,” In order to strengthen the healthcare facilities across the State, Odisha Government has decided to set up 12 more sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs), 20 CHCs and 306 PHCs in phases.”