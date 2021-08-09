Odisha government to build 89 multipurpose indoor stadiums

Bhubaneswar : Odisha government to build as many as 89 multipurpose indoor stadiums under the State-Level Sports Infrastructure Development Project at the cost of Rs 693.35 crores within 18 months, informed officials here on Monday.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik. while, the stadium will be well equipped with sports such as badminton, table tennis, weightlifting and gymnasium and the stadiums will be able to resist wind speed around 200 km/hr.

Further, the stadium will be used as shelter homes during natural calamities.