Bhubaneswar : In a matter of pride, Odisha has been awarded second place by the Union Minister of Health for its outstanding work in the field of TB eradication.

The informed was shared by the Odisha governments Information and Public Relation department on the social media handel.

Besides, Ninety-five percent of the beneficiaries of the drought are being provided with nutritious food.

Further, TB patients are being identified from door to door.