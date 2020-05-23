Odisha government ropes in Swiggy, Zomato for home delivery of liquor

Bhubaneswar: Excise Commissioner grants permission to two food aggregators Zomato & Swiggy to participate in home delivery of liquor in the state. Zomato to deliver liquor in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur & Puri while Swiggy will deliver liquor in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur & Rourkela. This is informed by the state Excise Commissioner.

It should be noted that Odisha government allows home delivery of liquor by existing ON & OFF shop licensees of IMFL & Beer situated in areas other than containment zones and shopping malls with effect from May 24.

