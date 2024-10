Odisha Government Reverts 23 Block Development Officers to Revenue and Disaster Management Department

The Odisha government has reverted 23 Block Development Officers (BDOs) back to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. The notification issued by the Panchayati Raj & D.W. Department lists the following BDOs and their respective blocks:

Gadadhar Patra – Daringibadi, Kandhamal Niranjan Kumar Sha – Kuchinda, Sambalpur Tapas Kumar Sethy – Kuliana, Mayurbhanj Tilottama Prusty – Keonjhar Sadar Fakir Chandra Parida – Aska, Ganjam Bhaskar Chandra Sahoo – Boipariguda, Koraput Ashwini Kumar Panda – Kolabira, Jharsuguda Karunakar Dhinda – Gopabandhu Nagar, Mayurbhanj Sanjaya Kumar Panda – Parjang, Dhenkanal Alekh Ghuta – Laikera, Jharsuguda Amiya Kumar Panda – Krushnaprasada, Puri Mohini Kumar Naik – Basta, Balasore Surya Kumar Nayak – Attabira, Bargarh Basudev Nayak – Nuagaon, Nayagarh Basanta Kumar Mallick – Ganjam, Ganjam Sambit Kumar Kar – Simulia, Balasore Prabhati Jhodia – Malkangiri, Malkangiri Anisha Das – Gudari, Rayagada Pradeep Kumar Maharana – UoP as BDO, Bhogarai, Balasore Reena Naik – Jamankira, Sambalpur Chinmayee Chetana Dash – Talcher, Angul Bebita Manjari Nayak – Gania, Nayagarh Manmath Kumar Nayak – Bhanjanagar, Ganjam

These reverts are for their onward posting in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.