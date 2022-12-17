Odisha Government revamps State Dental Council

Bhubaneswar : The State Dental Council has been revamped by Odisha Government and a new Council has been constituted as per the Dentistry Act.

Besides, after such constitution, the first meeting of the State Dental Council was held in the office of the DMET Odisha on 16th December.

Further, Prof (Dr) Rama Raman Mohanty, President of the Council presided over the meeting. Prof (Dr) Umakant Satapathy, Additional DMET cum Member, discussed the present status as well as future activities of the Council to strengthen the dentistry profession.