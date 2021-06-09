Odisha government reshuffles 25 Indian Forest Service level officers

Bhubaneswar : In major reshuffle around 25 officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) level has been transferred to different departments by Odisha government here on Wednesday.

As per the notification:

Odisha government has appointed Forest and Environment Department, S.K. Popli, IFS (RR-1987), PCCF (Plan, Programme & Afforestation), office of the PCCF, as PCCF (Kendu leaf), Odisha. Uma Nanduri, IFS (RR-1993), CCF (CAMPA). Office of the PCCF/CE, OMBADC has been appointed as APCCF (FC) and Nodal Officer with additional charge of CE, OMBADC. Prem Kumar Jha, IFS (RR-1993). PD, WFP & SMD OBDA, Bhubaneswar & CE, State Medicinal Plant Board, Bhubaneswar has been appointed as APCCF (PP&A) with additional charge of CEO, CAMPA and SMPB & OBDA. Ramesh Chandra Sethy. IFS (SFS-1990), CCF (KL) Sambalpur has been appointed as CCF, office of the PCCF, Odisha. Amitav Brahma, IFS (SFS-2003), CCF (Nodal). Office of the PCCF, Odisha has been appointed as CCF (P&A) and PD, WFP. Sudarsan Patra, IFS (SFS-2006). OFO, Cuttack (T) Division has been appointed as CF (KL). Cuttack Circle. Aswini Kumar Kar, IFS (SFS-2006). DFO, Rayagada (T) Division has been appointed as in-charge of RCCF, Bhawanipatna Circle. Arun Kumar Mishra, IFS (SFS-2006), DFO, Rairangpur (T) Division has been apointed as in-charge of RCCF. Rourkela Circle. Sudeep Nayak, IFS (SFS-2008), Instructor. OFRC, Angul has been appointed as Director, OFRC, Angul. Prasanna Kumar Sahoo, IFS (SFS-2006). DCF, office of the Lokayukt, Odisha has been appointed as CF (KL), Sambalpur. Mihir Ku. Biswal, IFS (SFS-2006). DCF (Admn.). office of the PCCF (WL) has been appointed as CF, office of the PCCF, Odisha. Kedar Kumar Swain, IFS (SFS-2006). DFO. Chandaka (WL) Division has been appointed as CF. office of the PCCF, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Pradipta Kumar Sahoo IFS (SFS 2006). DFO, Rairakhol (T) Division has been appointed as CF office of the PCCF, Odisha. Bikash Ranjan Das, IFS (SFS-2000), DFO, Rajnagar (WL) Division has been appointed as CF. office of the PCCF (WL). Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Satyanarayan Behura, IFS (SFS-2006). DFO (T) Ghumsur (S) Division has been appointed as CF, office of the PCCF (WL). Dilip Kumar Swain, IFS (SFS-2006). DFO, Boudh (KL) Division has been appointed as CF, office of the PCCF, Odisha Harsha Bandhan Udgata, IFS (SFS-2008), DFO. Mahanadi WL Division has been appointed as DCR(HQ). office of the PCCF. Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Sanjit Kumar, IFS (RR-2009), DFO. Sambalpur Forest Division has been appointed as Dy Director, Nandankanan. Sanjay Ku. Swain, IFS (RR-2009), DFO. Rourkela Division has been appointed as DFO. Cuttack. Neelannavar, IFS (RR-2011), DFO. Baliguda Division has been appointed as DFO, Sambalpur. Jagayandatta Pati, IFS (RR-2012). Dy Director, Simlipal Tiger Reserve Baripada has been appointed as DFO. (WL), Rajnagar. Nitish Kumar, IFS (RR-2014), DFO Kalahandi (North) Division has been appointed as DFO, Bolangir. Mirase P. Devidas, IFS (RR 2015). DFO, Malkangirl (T) Division has been appointed as DFO, Sundergarh. Sandeep Pratty, IFS (RR-2016), DFO, Bargarh Divisio has been appointed as DFO, Kalahandi (N) Division. Pratap Kotapalli, 2017 batch IFS, DFO Hirakud wildlife has been appointed as DFO, Malkangiri.