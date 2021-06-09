Odisha government reshuffles 25 Indian Forest Service level officers

Bhubaneswar : In major reshuffle around 25 officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) level has been transferred to different departments by Odisha government here on Wednesday.
As per the notification:
- Odisha government has appointed Forest and Environment Department, S.K. Popli, IFS (RR-1987), PCCF (Plan, Programme & Afforestation), office of the PCCF, as PCCF (Kendu leaf), Odisha.
- Uma Nanduri, IFS (RR-1993), CCF (CAMPA). Office of the PCCF/CE, OMBADC has been appointed as APCCF (FC) and Nodal Officer with additional charge of CE, OMBADC.
- Prem Kumar Jha, IFS (RR-1993). PD, WFP & SMD OBDA, Bhubaneswar & CE, State Medicinal Plant Board, Bhubaneswar has been appointed as APCCF (PP&A) with additional charge of CEO, CAMPA and SMPB & OBDA.
- Ramesh Chandra Sethy. IFS (SFS-1990), CCF (KL) Sambalpur has been appointed as CCF, office of the PCCF, Odisha.
- Amitav Brahma, IFS (SFS-2003), CCF (Nodal). Office of the PCCF, Odisha has been appointed as CCF (P&A) and PD, WFP.
- Sudarsan Patra, IFS (SFS-2006). OFO, Cuttack (T) Division has been appointed as CF (KL). Cuttack Circle.
- Aswini Kumar Kar, IFS (SFS-2006). DFO, Rayagada (T) Division has been appointed as in-charge of RCCF, Bhawanipatna Circle.
- Arun Kumar Mishra, IFS (SFS-2006), DFO, Rairangpur (T) Division has been apointed as in-charge of RCCF. Rourkela Circle.
- Sudeep Nayak, IFS (SFS-2008), Instructor. OFRC, Angul has been appointed as Director, OFRC, Angul.
- Prasanna Kumar Sahoo, IFS (SFS-2006). DCF, office of the Lokayukt, Odisha has been appointed as CF (KL), Sambalpur.
- Mihir Ku. Biswal, IFS (SFS-2006). DCF (Admn.). office of the PCCF (WL) has been appointed as CF, office of the PCCF, Odisha.
- Kedar Kumar Swain, IFS (SFS-2006). DFO. Chandaka (WL) Division has been appointed as CF. office of the PCCF, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.
- Pradipta Kumar Sahoo IFS (SFS 2006). DFO, Rairakhol (T) Division has been appointed as CF office of the PCCF, Odisha.
- Bikash Ranjan Das, IFS (SFS-2000), DFO, Rajnagar (WL) Division has been appointed as CF. office of the PCCF (WL). Odisha, Bhubaneswar.
- Satyanarayan Behura, IFS (SFS-2006). DFO (T) Ghumsur (S) Division has been appointed as CF, office of the PCCF (WL).
- Dilip Kumar Swain, IFS (SFS-2006). DFO, Boudh (KL) Division has been appointed as CF, office of the PCCF, Odisha
- Harsha Bandhan Udgata, IFS (SFS-2008), DFO. Mahanadi WL Division has been appointed as DCR(HQ). office of the PCCF. Odisha, Bhubaneswar.
- Sanjit Kumar, IFS (RR-2009), DFO. Sambalpur Forest Division has been appointed as Dy Director, Nandankanan.
- Sanjay Ku. Swain, IFS (RR-2009), DFO. Rourkela Division has been appointed as DFO. Cuttack.
- Neelannavar, IFS (RR-2011), DFO. Baliguda Division has been appointed as DFO, Sambalpur.
- Jagayandatta Pati, IFS (RR-2012). Dy Director, Simlipal Tiger Reserve Baripada has been appointed as DFO. (WL), Rajnagar.
- Nitish Kumar, IFS (RR-2014), DFO Kalahandi (North) Division has been appointed as DFO, Bolangir.
- Mirase P. Devidas, IFS (RR 2015). DFO, Malkangirl (T) Division has been appointed as DFO, Sundergarh.
- Sandeep Pratty, IFS (RR-2016), DFO, Bargarh Divisio has been appointed as DFO, Kalahandi (N) Division.
- Pratap Kotapalli, 2017 batch IFS, DFO Hirakud wildlife has been appointed as DFO, Malkangiri.