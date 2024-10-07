Odisha Government Releases New Guidelines for Ministerial PS and OSD Appointments

The Odisha Government has issued guidelines for the selection and appointment of Private Secretaries (PS) and Officers on Special Duty (OSD) in the Office of Ministers. According to a letter from the General Administration and Public Grievance department, the following criteria must be met for appointments:

No pending disciplinary proceedings under OCS (CC&A) Rules, 1962. No ongoing vigilance or criminal proceedings against the individual. No adverse remarks in the individual’s CCR/PAR. The candidate must have received a rating of “Very Good” or “Outstanding” for at least 36 months within the past 60 months of CCR/PAR. Ratings marked as “NRC” in this period will not be considered.

Departments are instructed to adhere strictly to these guidelines during appointments.